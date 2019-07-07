As Ford Motor (F) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Qv Investors Has Cut Position in Aflac (AFL) by $7.39 Million as Stock Rose

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 150,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,979 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.50 million, down from 620,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 2.15 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is down 7.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE TO SELL STAKE IN CERTAIN ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR – LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BLN UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend numerous health care all-candidates’ debates; 10/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 25/04/2018 – Ford Delivers First Quarter $1.7B Net Income, $2.2B Adj. EBIT; Fitness Actions Improve 2020 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 583,906 shares. Capital Counsel holds 0.05% or 16,368 shares in its portfolio. 198,872 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Limited Liability Com. Azimuth Management Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 165,381 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 98,162 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.13M shares. 39.17 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 29,871 were reported by Advisor Prns Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jpmorgan Chase holds 19.21 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company reported 7,125 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Two Sigma Llc reported 54,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659. 37,880 shares valued at $1.82 million were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn reported 5,762 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 23,600 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 16,373 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And reported 0.34% stake. Stewart Patten Comm Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,806 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hills Bancorp & Tru Communication holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 16,105 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 57,666 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 91,613 shares. Tanaka Capital holds 4.91% or 32,598 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,696 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 14,574 shares. 6.96 million were reported by Century.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.