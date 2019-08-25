As Ford Motor (F) Market Value Declined, Cutler Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Cut Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 16/04/2018 – Ford plans to operate a large-scale driverless car network by 2021, according to a report in the Financial Times; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MotorAuthority: Ford might turn Detroit eyesore into self-driving, EV hub; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Resolution With Ford Brings an End to Years of Litigation; 09/05/2018 – Ford working to relocate truck parts production after supplier fire; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 13,338 shares. 5.74 million were reported by Prudential Fincl. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 31,323 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication, a Connecticut-based fund reported 58,018 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 39.17 million shares. Bryn Mawr has 10,100 shares. 140,407 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Tru Co holds 1,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.77M were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 8.68M shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1,600 shares. Whittier Tru Com has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 20,923 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares to 108,773 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 34,568 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has 16,697 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Shelton holds 716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 476,691 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 51,090 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 349,275 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP stated it has 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 6,656 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc stated it has 57,202 shares. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 717,088 shares. 6,405 are held by Opus Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 235,706 shares.

