As Ford Motor (F) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut by $546,371 Its Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.41 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37B market cap company. It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is down 7.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cutting Strategy in Focus During Earnings Slump; 12/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Ford is killing off nearly all of its cars in favor of SUVs; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 09/05/2018 – Ford suspends F-150 production after plant fire; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump touts judge’s criticism of Mueller; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Serv Inc accumulated 0.46% or 12,736 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 85 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 434,093 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al invested in 1.82% or 45,103 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Albion Fincl Ut holds 8,662 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited reported 7,300 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3,965 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com reported 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burke & Herbert National Bank & invested in 4,734 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Management holds 0.35% or 5,945 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 6,649 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Encourages DUK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proposals on political spending, lobbying rejected by Duke shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $727.50 million for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Outlook of Ford Stock Is Mixed – Yahoo News” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford’s JV in China faces antitrust accusations – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: The Worst Is Over – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nobilis Health Receives NYSE American Notice Regarding Low Selling Price Issues – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 67,012 shares. Highland, Tennessee-based fund reported 264,707 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 144,556 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 4.58M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 760,215 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Trust reported 22,869 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 36,720 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Gideon Cap Inc has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 26,475 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 11,058 shares. Liberty reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 10 reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).