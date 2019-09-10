As Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Value Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Has Upped Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding by $152.71 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 259.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, up from 648,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 45.45 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 21/03/2018 – DetroitFreePress: Ford’s Detroit train station dream: Hundreds of workers, cars of future; 16/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150, Super Duty Production — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 287,059 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $62.45M for 8.11 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02M shares, valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets owns 38,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.04% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 184,585 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.08% stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 46,558 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability owns 148,919 shares. New South Mngmt has 0.44% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 286,681 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 3,368 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 76,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 95,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 11,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,258 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Company Inc reported 4,325 shares. Carroll, North Carolina-based fund reported 50,580 shares. Summit Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 38,100 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New York-based Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Savings Bank Co Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,396 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 2.23M shares. Argi Ser Limited Liability Co accumulated 267,785 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 766,334 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 15.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Corporation has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,322 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.13% or 737,332 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capstone Advisors Ltd owns 198,872 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp has 11,838 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.