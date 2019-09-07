As Ford Motor Co (Put) (F) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Holding; Schlumberger (SLB) Market Value Declined While Haverford Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $1.79 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (Put) (F) by 66.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 629,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 321,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ford Motor Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 25/04/2018 – FORD 1Q ADJ. EPS 43C; EST. 41C; AUTOMOTIVE REV. BEATS ESTIMATE; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – International Space Station Technology Revolutionizes Neurosurgery At Henry Ford Health System; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $7.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 25/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY SPEAKS ON CALL

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 41,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 22,336 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 63,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.