As Ford Motor Co (F) Valuation Declined, Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Has Lowered by $2.76 Million Its Position; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Eminence Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.50 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 18,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 337,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.96 million, down from 355,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $577.38. About 107,335 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 13.06M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 25/04/2018 – FORD 1Q ADJ. EPS 43C; EST. 41C; AUTOMOTIVE REV. BEATS ESTIMATE; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESTARTING F-150, SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – Kelley Root: BREAKING: Only Mustang, Focus to survive Ford car cuts; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares to 20,914 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00M worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.98M shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $209.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 514,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

