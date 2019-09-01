As Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Raised Holding by $1.67 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Holding by $428,720 as Stock Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 75.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 209,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 484,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 275,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 30.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 11/05/2018 – With key components about to run out, Ford is pulling the plug on production of its most profitable and popular model, the F-150; 24/04/2018 – CPS BUYS 34 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC FORD F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigators For Defamatory False Accusations Of “Barging” Into Private Homes “Uninvited”; 02/04/2018 – Ford CEO pushing speed to shake up automaker; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 38,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

