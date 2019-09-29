As Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Its Position by $2.76 Million; As Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose, Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $11.91 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 243,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co analyzed 276,485 shares as the company's stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares to 23,871 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 151,895 are owned by Associated Banc. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 433,262 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,716 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc accumulated 920 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 19,913 are held by Amer Asset Management Incorporated. Ima Wealth holds 7,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore invested in 351,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 525,968 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 171,396 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macroview Investment Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Company reported 143,556 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Envestnet Asset invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,945 shares to 73,335 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 37,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).