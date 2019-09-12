As Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Declined, Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Has Cut Stake; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 2.98 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 26.17M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/03/2018 – Alexander Kaufman: scoop: the former Ford exec Trump nominated to the EPA on Friday is accused of allowing a cancer-causing; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $500M PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.470% NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Ford Suspends F-150 Production on Parts Shortage; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BLN OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO; 03/04/2018 – Automakers’ March U.S. sales rise, lifted by strong economy; 09/04/2018 – STREETSCOOTER: FORD TRANSIT DEALERS TO SELL WORK, WORK L MODELS; 14/03/2018 – Ford Reloads SUV Line to Reclaim Share in a Segment It Pioneered

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $379.90M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% or 1,619 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 52,935 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 52,371 shares. Essex Mngmt Company Lc accumulated 0% or 404 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 17.61 million shares. Allstate holds 325,064 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 55,850 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Intact Invest Management reported 393,600 shares. Horizon Invs Llc reported 22,814 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.19M shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Eagle Asset reported 0.01% stake. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0% stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. On Thursday, August 1 the insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares to 23,871 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).