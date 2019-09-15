As Ford Motor Co (F) Shares Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Holding by $2.76 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 51,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 240,302 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.51 million, up from 188,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS FELL 5.2 PCT IN MARCH, LED BY NISSAN, FORD, FIAT CHRYSLER – ACEA; 10/05/2018 – Shale’s Public Enemy No. 1 Says Short the Permian and Eagle Ford; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BLN VS $36.48 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s: WildHorse CFR Reflects Single-Basin Concentration in Eagle Ford Shale; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares to 23,871 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 105,130 shares to 676,808 shares, valued at $24.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,645 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.