As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding by $365,680; Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 45,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 885,085 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 930,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 37.16 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – People: Amal Clooney’s Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a ‘Total Exaggeration’; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. NEW VEHICLE SALES LIKELY FELL 8 PCT IN APRIL FROM SAME MONTH IN 2017 – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 09/05/2018 – FORD COMMENTS IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue; 07/03/2018 – Saudis Seek to Tap Shale Gas Basin Rivaling Texas’ Eagle Ford; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – The Drive: Survey Finds That the Ford Mustang Is America’s Dream Car of All Time

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 92,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, down from 98,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 411,323 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares to 45,174 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 0% or 3 shares. 315,467 were reported by Primecap Mngmt Company Ca. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 61,952 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 7,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parkside State Bank Tru owns 92 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 1,868 shares. Bankshares reported 4,168 shares. Generation Investment Management Llp holds 315,493 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 519,350 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 4,322 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13,270 shares to 350,423 shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc.

