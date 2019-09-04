As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Value Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Position; Chevron (CVX) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Cut Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 406,601 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 30/04/2018 – BritishGlamour: Exclusive: Tom Ford’s new lip lacquers are absolutely dreamy; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 15/03/2018 – Ford is leveraging hybrid technology in different ways for different vehicles, such as acceleration for the Mustang, and low-end torque for the F-150; 11/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cutting Strategy in Focus During Earnings Slump

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 153,551 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares to 48,060 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allstate Announces Redemption of Series D, E and F Preferred Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 73,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 16,780 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 3,100 shares stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Division reported 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 57,068 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% or 362,075 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 126,650 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Finemark Bank And Tru reported 0.01% stake. Lifeplan Fincl reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19,618 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Westchester Capital holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Company reported 0.9% stake. Mraz Amerine And Associate owns 11,916 shares. Palladium Prns Llc holds 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 176,158 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Com owns 2.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,535 shares. 4,061 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% stake. 342,083 are held by Deprince Race And Zollo. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.39% or 15,660 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 57,746 shares. 155,994 are owned by Willis Invest Counsel. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 159,356 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 48,582 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 3,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 54,383 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).