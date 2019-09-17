As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Price Declined, White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Stake by $305,520

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 5.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 23.55 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – FORD AWARE OF 2 ACCIDENTS WITH ONE INJURY RELATED TO CONDITION; 20/03/2018 – KKR, Venado Oil & Gas Team Up for Eagle Ford Expansion (Video); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR SERIES B NOTES OFFERING OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW BRONCO AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED OFF-ROAD SMALL UTILITY

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares to 127,332 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,348 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

