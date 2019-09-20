As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Price Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $500,000; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Assetmark Has Decreased Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 412,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 362,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 27.00 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/04/2018 – WPP Defense of Ford, Mars Briefs Seen Tougher With Sorrell Exit; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 92.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 113,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,023 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 122,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Reason I Won’t Invest in Netflix Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,433 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants Inc. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 146,851 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 110,371 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 82 shares. Westfield Capital Lp has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.78% or 40,320 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 88,819 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 3.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14 million shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.36% or 38,312 shares. 4,440 are held by Peninsula Asset. Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 32,817 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 50,681 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Co holds 2,969 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 25.57M shares. Filament Ltd holds 0.21% or 4,701 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) by 28,649 shares to 273,535 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkts Div Etf (DVYE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.