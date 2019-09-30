As Ford Motor Co (F) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Upped Holding in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $8.58 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 134,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 27,465 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 161,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 32.46M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ford & Ford Credit IDRs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 09/05/2018 – Ford Halts F-series Pickup Production After Fire, Keeps Guidance Intact — MarketWatch

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 36,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 224,167 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.91 million, up from 187,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 273,861 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 132,800 shares to 96,723 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,150 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million on Thursday, August 1.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) by 1.80 million shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 483,739 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation owns 72,431 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 177,800 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 457,041 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Private Advisor Limited Co holds 0.11% or 576,525 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cwm reported 80,164 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tudor Et Al has 53,895 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 463 shares.

