As Ford Motor Co Del (F) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Its Position; Sabal Trust Co Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.20 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (F) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 53,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 232,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 30.49 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 09/05/2018 – Ford Halts F-series Pickup Production After Fire, Keeps Guidance Intact — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts, fewer sedan models; 11/05/2018 – Ford Rejected Michael Cohen’s Consulting Overture; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Caresoft Global at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 03/04/2018 – Ford SUVs Hit Record Sales Month — Retail Up; F-Series Posts Best Results Since 2000; All-New Expedition Retail Up 46 Percent, While Navigator Sees Triple-Digit Retail Gain

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82 million, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 9.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 187,750 shares to 233,619 shares, valued at $32.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 19,689 shares to 71,112 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

