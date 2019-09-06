As Ford Motor Co Del (F) Stock Declined, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Position by $431,992; As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Shares Rose, Castine Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $596,155

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (F) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 53,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 178,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 232,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 2.17M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: NEW WORLD INTERNATIONAL, INC. v. FORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1956 – 2018-03-13; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL CLOSES $65M IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD; 08/05/2018 – Ford’s Mexico Output Plunges as Carmaker Readies U.S. Sedan Exit; 10/04/2018 – FORD REVAMPS ESCORT, FOCUS MODELS FOR ITS CHINA PUSH; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Ford is killing off nearly all of its cars in favor of SUVs; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 16/05/2018 – FORD – SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY, WITH PRODUCTION TARGETED TO RESTART BY MONDAY AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT & KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Ford says F-150 truck production will restart Friday following fire at supplier

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 449 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,322 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 33,719 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Stieven Advisors Lp has 813,406 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 928,213 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 90,050 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17 shares. 93 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Inverness Counsel Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 10,000 shares. 17,342 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 30,892 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 1,884 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $23,628 activity. Hardy William E. had bought 89 shares worth $697 on Monday, April 1. The insider THOMAS BRUCE E bought $942. Shares for $398 were bought by Barber Gerald F.. Another trade for 424 shares valued at $3,302 was made by WATKINS JOHN C on Monday, July 1. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider PUTNAM EUGENE S JR bought $7,650.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 19,689 shares to 71,112 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,170 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 14,389 shares. Personal Advsrs reported 0% stake. Qs Limited Liability owns 2.18 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 23,162 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 210,805 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 977,782 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 7,551 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc invested in 39,384 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Princeton Port Strategies Gru stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 6.31 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,497 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).