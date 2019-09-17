As Footlocker Com (FL) Stock Price Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Stake by $946,690; Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Polyone (POL) by $3.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 353,283 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 98,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 847,265 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 748,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 72,393 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,681 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.04% or 113,417 shares. Bridgewater LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 604,050 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 1,662 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 26,928 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 398,542 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Company Lc has 28,758 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv holds 35,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,613 shares. 5,658 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Amer Century holds 0% or 116,670 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc owns 7,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bearish Analysts Blitz Foot Locker After Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rebounds Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Foot Locker Earnings: 3 Numbers to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,196 shares to 142,712 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,135 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PolyOne IQ Design Team Receives Gold IDEA Award for Social Impact – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buckingham Research Reiterates Buy Rating on PolyOne (POL) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Signs Agreement to Divest Performance Products and Solutions Business Segment – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.