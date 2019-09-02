As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Midas Management Decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 50,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 150,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 201,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $115.90M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

