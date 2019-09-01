As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Clark Estates Decreased by $600,000 Its Position; Holder Sigma Planning Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 67,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel Corp reported 64,260 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 8,230 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 3.76M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 64,311 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 25,098 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 156,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 190,566 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% or 80,853 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 39,815 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 11,850 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 94,079 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares to 104,298 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATGE, FL, FSLY and TELL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12,886 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 37,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,768 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 655,034 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 49,968 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 13,481 are owned by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. Zacks Investment reported 17,867 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Blue Chip Partners Inc accumulated 0.09% or 2,460 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Exane Derivatives stated it has 30,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,512 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 207,975 shares. Westfield Capital Com LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 72,022 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Howard Cap Management holds 0.04% or 1,795 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,817 shares. 1,775 are owned by Ancora Ltd Llc.