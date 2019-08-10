As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $7.51 Million as Stock Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 139,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.94M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 3.05 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 392,178 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $74.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 813,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares to 250,605 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,653 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

