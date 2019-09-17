As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Newfocus Financial Group Trimmed Its Holding by $424,555; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Newfocus Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc sold 10,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 26,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 36,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 1.70M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 8,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, down from 21,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $25.88 during the last trading session, reaching $825.75. About 620,619 shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.95 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 142,176 shares. Bridgeway Management has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,500 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability has 29 shares. Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Oh holds 0.79% or 1,587 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,280 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 398 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 1,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP owns 537 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1.79M shares. 9,123 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 122,700 shares to 405,200 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $114.53 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

Newfocus Financial Group Llc, which manages about $246.82M and $216.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 12,287 shares to 98,008 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 13,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Estates owns 67,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 184,347 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Fmr Limited Liability holds 81,180 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 6,592 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 11,760 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 0% or 490 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 502,818 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 21,103 shares. Prudential holds 0.15% or 2.27M shares. James Research holds 4,725 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Co reported 44,082 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Edmp holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 54,387 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

