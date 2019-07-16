As Foot Locker (FL) Shares Declined, Oakbrook Investments Upped Holding; G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) Has Lifted by $2.22 Million as Valuation Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 556,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.24 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 514,020 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 5,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 2.53M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Run Cap Limited Partnership reported 670,000 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 31,900 shares. Northern Corporation holds 674,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Timessquare Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1.83M shares. Tower (Trc) holds 3,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 970,888 shares in its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,830 shares. Blackrock reported 3.80M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Pnc reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 283,188 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares to 142,995 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,589 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,000 shares to 48,550 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,682 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 15,208 shares. Fil holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 19 shares. Nordea Investment, Sweden-based fund reported 190,566 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Atria Invests invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Hl Fin Limited Com accumulated 61,705 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.90 million shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 54,437 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 54 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). American Group Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 324,938 shares. Axa stated it has 166,701 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 3.59 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 709 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 23,238 shares.