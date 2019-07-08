As Foot Locker (FL) Share Value Declined, Holder Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Position by $512,940; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Edgewood Management Cut by $67.28 Million Its Position

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34 million, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 1.93 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 332,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.00M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 51,477 shares to 346,941 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40M for 15.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 94,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,600 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 20,722 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,059 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.02% or 54,759 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Lc invested in 0.17% or 12,306 shares. Laurion Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 28,046 shares. 61,255 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 14,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 6,000 shares. 6.40M are owned by Aqr Cap Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.76% or 38,889 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 2.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 78,898 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hudock Group Limited Com holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,238 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 823,886 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Notis invested 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 17,423 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il reported 66,259 shares stake. Barrett Asset Management Llc reported 155,505 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com, California-based fund reported 13,810 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 40,554 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,588 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,346 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).