As Foot Locker (FL) Market Value Declined, Usa Financial Portformulas Raised Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Woodstock Lifted Position by $658,803

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 72,886 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 11,500 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 2,059 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 165,957 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated holds 71,390 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 194,100 shares. Monetary Management Inc owns 250 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 12,767 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 10,759 shares. Victory Cap owns 44,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce reported 22,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 160,329 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 441,813 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Raymond James And Associate owns 136,017 shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares to 21,503 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,210 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,334 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.31 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.44M shares. Ca owns 36,084 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cheyne Mgmt (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Value Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 9.81% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Interactive Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 55 shares. Essex Svcs Inc invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks invested in 658,305 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Communication owns 42,981 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie Fincl holds 20,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 4,810 shares in its portfolio. 11,354 are owned by Cadence Bankshares Na. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 244,914 shares. Central Bank And Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 308 shares.