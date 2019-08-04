As Foot Locker (FL) Market Valuation Declined, Element Capital Management Decreased Holding by $29.16 Million; As Lowes (LOW) Shares Declined, Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 485,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 95,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 581,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 58,612 shares to 216,570 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 965,717 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp owns 64,260 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 467,535 shares. Gideon Inc has invested 0.14% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America invested in 329 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 2,730 are held by Advisors Asset. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 90,011 shares. Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.17% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Company reported 3.74% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Natixis has 0.04% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 115,877 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 2,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. James Inc has invested 0.07% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Panagora Asset Management reported 17,660 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 0.06% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 201,906 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.