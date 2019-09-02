As Foot Locker Com Stk (FL) Share Price Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Amcon Distributing (DIT) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $471,710 as Valuation Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 million market cap company. It closed at $73.41 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (FL) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 249,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 324,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.66M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 370,931 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 54,437 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 7,052 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,232 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 0.63% or 67,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 3.17 million shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 16,777 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company reported 23,343 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 595,869 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,613 shares. Euclidean Techs Limited owns 18,792 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank owns 23,238 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 100 shares.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $115.90 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DY) by 43,563 shares to 157,984 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 651,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:VAR) by 31,817 shares to 72,252 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 65,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RCI).

