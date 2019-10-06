As Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) Shares Declined, Capital International Lifted Stake by $1.87 Million; Paradice Investment Management Upped Position in Enpro Inds (NPO)

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) by 582.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 19,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 22,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 335,356 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 68,464 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $77.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 632,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). State Street holds 0% or 602,893 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability invested in 8,416 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Amer Century Inc has invested 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 343,094 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 3,604 shares. 142,307 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,761 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,621 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 95,482 shares.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Raises Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deepak Navnith Named New President of Fairbanks Morse – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2018.