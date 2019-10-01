As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Valuation Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 14,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 135,979 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 221,693 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 115,400 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 263,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 68,390 shares to 68,327 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 181,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,583 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).