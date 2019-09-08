As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Value Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $4.14 Million Its Stake; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) by $7.82 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 68,658 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 18/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Xinyuan’s USD Notes Final ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 21/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Equity Investment in The Madison Project, London; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 304,570 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

