As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Increased by $4.14 Million Its Position; Nantahala Capital Management Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) Has Decreased by $8.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 238,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 648,218 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, down from 886,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 565,154 shares traded or 3.37% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 450,635 shares traded or 50.63% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GTT Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTT Communications Is Undervalued And Misunderstood Following Short Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 750,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $158.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).