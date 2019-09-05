As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Domtar (UFS) as Market Value Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 21,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 173,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 194,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 29,163 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 108,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 810,371 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 919,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 35,314 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,311 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2017.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domtar Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Domtar Corp (UFS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 131,122 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corporation invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 1,374 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,052 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 26,943 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 5,700 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 6,934 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 183,803 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 216,646 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). James Rech has 13,365 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 452,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 3,255 shares.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.57M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 136,547 shares to 401,945 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 53,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).