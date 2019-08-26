As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Holding; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 50,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 58,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 159,768 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 333,045 shares traded or 155.98% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 97,238 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 3,444 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 79,832 shares. Barclays Plc owns 8,305 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Amer Incorporated holds 8,121 shares. 28,482 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. Putnam Lc accumulated 149,948 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp has 254,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 177,443 are owned by Marcato Mgmt Lp. Blackrock owns 675,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 42,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Com reported 38,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.