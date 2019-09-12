As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shares Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Its Stake by $5.74 Million; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Price Declined, Holder Ghost Tree Capital Lowered Position by $8.24 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 99,666 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 59,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 113,361 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 173,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 177,393 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arvinas Inc by 50,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based American Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Earnest Prns Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 24 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Rafferty Asset Llc owns 28,372 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited invested in 16,133 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0% or 2,035 shares. United Automobile Association holds 7,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% or 61,745 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 93 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Synovus Financial owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 46,231 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,111 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.49% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,217 shares to 114,837 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.