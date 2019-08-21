As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Share Price Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Position by $7.12 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $255.7. About 22,019 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 106,593 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 111,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 5,194 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisory Services Ntwk Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,681 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 110,038 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 87,700 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 0.01% or 27,365 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability stated it has 568 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 44 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.05% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1,400 shares. Rr Ptnrs LP holds 6.69% or 279,500 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,441 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,059 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.70 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.