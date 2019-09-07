As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $1.74 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 578,852 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 13,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 411,116 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.94 million, down from 424,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 304,570 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.11B for 19.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 38,460 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $85.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,349 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 18,250 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 15,000 shares. Washington Bancshares owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 48,600 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 240,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 618,290 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,573 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 119,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mngmt accumulated 48,298 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bragg Fin Advsr accumulated 2,000 shares.