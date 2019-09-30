As Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Holding by $476,832; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Element Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.50 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 8,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 32,318 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, down from 40,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $192.9. About 537,059 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 132,167 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, down from 137,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 140,190 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,639 shares to 10,018 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.