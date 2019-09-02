As Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Its Holding; Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $79.51 Million; Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 382,658 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares to 316,582 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communication invested in 0.01% or 59,334 shares. Frontfour Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 725,289 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.38M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 69,121 shares. Research Glob Investors invested in 11.91 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc accumulated 170,596 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 141,600 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd accumulated 86,237 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 44,742 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Principal Financial Group owns 2.56 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lafitte Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 9.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.