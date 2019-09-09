As Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stock Value Declined, Sio Capital Management Lifted Position by $432,477; Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 546,785 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.52 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares to 421,479 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY) by 111,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,854 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Co reported 3,220 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca has invested 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny has 2.18M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Permanens Lp stated it has 40,000 shares. Moneta Gru Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corp invested in 0% or 30,732 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.51% or 4.71 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Weiss Multi owns 0.1% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 165,808 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.04% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.58M shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.26% or 79,550 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 23.39M shares. 1,074 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management reported 24,961 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.