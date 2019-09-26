As Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Shares Declined, Holder Dsc Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake; American Tower Reit (AMT) Position Has Upped by Charter Trust Company

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 9,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $222.44. About 249,876 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 79,454 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital holds 1.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 17,400 shares. 303,779 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Limited. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 190,868 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.06 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh holds 0.37% or 33,595 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company holds 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 71,035 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 5,936 shares. Texas Yale reported 10,759 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited holds 1,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,294 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.49% or 9,857 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 7,544 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 2,983 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,460 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares to 659,760 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,716 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).