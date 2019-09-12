As Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Shares Declined, Great Point Partners Has Trimmed by $1.40 Billion Its Position; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02B, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.0825 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5275. About 85,281 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 914.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 8,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 9,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.77. About 155,766 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,639 shares. Sei has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Quantitative Inv Management Lc holds 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 7,662 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 33,377 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 17,901 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Com reported 22,430 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 991 shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 14,086 shares in its portfolio. 12,357 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Heritage Invsts Management invested in 0.12% or 7,817 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 7,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.08% or 3,391 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 12,160 shares to 36,060 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 18,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,750 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zymeworks Inc. by 1.05M shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $23.41 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd..

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

