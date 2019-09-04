As Fnb Pa (FNB) Stock Value Rose, Wbi Investments Has Upped Holding; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 101,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 715,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 613,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 1,083 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 130,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 90,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.57M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. MOTLEY DAVID L also bought $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. $3,297 worth of stock was bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Tuesday, August 13. Mencini Frank C also bought $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, August 13.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares to 33,601 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBID) by 542,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,376 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Knott David M holds 8,905 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.10 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.13 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 286,456 shares. 416,491 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 19,861 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.13% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Nomura holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 13,844 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 15,276 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 10,973 shares.

