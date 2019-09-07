As Fnb Pa (FNB) Share Value Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.04 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $348,473

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,425 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 130,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 104,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 448,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 1.29M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 22,685 shares to 86,895 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares worth $6,109. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13. $27,799 worth of stock was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.20M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5,245 shares to 35,246 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).