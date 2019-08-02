As Fnb Pa (FNB) Share Value Rose, Holder First National Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Aar (AIR) Shares Rose While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $2.32 Million Its Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 73,098 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 68,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 840,379 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 82,552 shares to 349,687 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 1,254 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.72M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 20,719 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 14,092 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 257,884 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,416 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 16,121 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 55,881 were accumulated by Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Geode Management Lc owns 501,408 shares. 72 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,899 shares. 10,596 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,507 shares to 16,856 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 8,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,415 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 80,850 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Oakbrook Investments Lc has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd reported 10.31M shares. 921 are owned by Mufg Americas Holding. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 320,355 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 32,719 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 22,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 10,973 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 40,921 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 172,556 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 34,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru stated it has 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.21M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.