As Fnb (FNB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Stake; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Stake in Wex (WEX) by $7.27 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 72,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.60M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 166,927 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799. 2,000 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $22,140 were bought by Mencini Frank C.

