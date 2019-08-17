As Fnb (FNB) Market Valuation Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Upped Position by $353,110; Peregrine Asset Advisers Holding in Amazon (AMZN) Has Lowered by $929,160 as Market Value Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 35,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 914,486 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 879,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 1.00M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 115,518 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $85.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 15,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,637 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L. The insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares to 70,485 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

