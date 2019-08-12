As Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) Market Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted by $1.02 Million Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 102,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 258,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 155,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Fnb Corp/Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 293,971 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72M, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 474,160 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 44,559 shares to 9,042 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,984 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Gro.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 129,365 shares. 2,125 are owned by Gradient Invests Lc. Gam Holding Ag holds 40,921 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 86,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Comerica National Bank reported 0.07% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0.13% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 68,300 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 10,391 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh. Private Wealth Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,808 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 453,000 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 87,154 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.05% or 2.74M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 32,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,400 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,900 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).