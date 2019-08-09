As Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Imax (IMAX) Position as Stock Price Declined

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 74,789 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 73,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 310,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 383,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp/Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 346,601 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.06% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 545,175 shares. Sei Invests Comm reported 0.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Services reported 101,004 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 12,050 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Logan Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Tradition Cap Management stated it has 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Illinois-based Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.1% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 60,856 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 401,934 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 181,400 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Lc has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 60,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 49,170 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 110,082 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $43.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 28,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,149 activity.

