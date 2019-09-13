As Fmc Technologies (FTI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Holding by $4.26 Million; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Maintains Position in 3M Co Com (MMM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.5. About 334,652 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Fmc Technologies Inc (FTI) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 170,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.86% . The institutional investor held 73,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 243,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Fmc Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 490,065 shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 03/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Registration Statement on Form S-4; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – SEES MERGER INTEGRATION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 26/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Awarded Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for the Energean Karish Field; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.20; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-4; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of 2017 U.K. Annual Report; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 9,434 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,617 are held by Nottingham Advsr Inc. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 18,876 shares. Hourglass Limited Com reported 1,200 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,382 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 10,260 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Co reported 8,488 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 5,478 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.35% or 97,718 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greenhaven Assocs Inc accumulated 25,000 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 977,379 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kansas-based Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,744 shares to 110,727 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 33,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 41.94% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FTI’s profit will be $202.00M for 14.21 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by TechnipFMC plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold FTI shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 73,654 shares or 84.92% less from 488,324 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) or 62 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) for 73,194 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 398 shares.