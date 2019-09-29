As Fmc New (FMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut by $937,588 Its Holding; L & S Advisors Increases Holding in Zoetis (ZTS)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 744,165 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 226.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 21,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 31,267 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,956 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% or 3,177 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 261 are owned by Bartlett And Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited, Japan-based fund reported 23,631 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,981 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 26,058 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 2.09 million shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt holds 0.4% or 99,568 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 5.61% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Harvest Strategies Ltd stated it has 41,000 shares or 6.47% of all its holdings. Colony Group has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,237 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Named a Top Company for Working Mothers – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,895 shares to 14,428 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 32,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34M for 26.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.